Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of new judges of Dubai Rental Dispute Settlement Centre

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the swearing-in of nine new judges of the Dubai Rental Dispute Settlement Centre at a special ceremony held at the Za’abeel Palace in Dubai

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 22:53 IST
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Dubai [UAE], 25th July (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the swearing-in of nine new judges of the Dubai Rental Dispute Settlement Centre at a special ceremony held at the Za'abeel Palace in Dubai. Sheikh Mohammed wished the judges success in their new roles. He highlighted the importance of ensuring the smooth operations of the Dubai Rental Dispute Settlement Centre, upholding the rule of law, and safeguarding people's rights.

The new judges of the Dubai Rental Dispute Settlement Centre expressed their gratitude for the trust Sheikh Mohammed has placed in them. They affirmed their commitment to upholding the law and ensuring that justice is always delivered without delay. The judges taking their oath included Dr. Omar Tariq Salem Al Suwaidi, Dr. Rashid Mohammed Saeed Al Yamahi, Dr. Abdulrahman Jumaa Mohammed Sharaf, Dr. Yousef Yacoub Yousef Al Mansouri, Dr. Ali Obaid Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Sultan Butti bin Mejren Al Marri, Walid Zaki Abul Hasan Abdul Jalil, Amr Al Sayed Zaki Salem and Sharif Mohammed Musaad Abdul Jawad.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group; Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council; Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director-General of Dubai Land Department; and Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammad, Chairman of the Dubai Rental Dispute Settlement Centre. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

