Odisha Govt, University of California inks MoU to enhance research ecosystem in high-tech area

The Odisha Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of California, Berkeley for the cooperation in areas of research, impact assessment of schemes, entrepreneurship, and exchange of academic publication, informs Chief Minister's Office "As part of the understanding, the Government of Odisha and the University of California, Berkeley will collaborate on research projects and jointly organize conferences and workshops. Special emphasis will be on joint training workshops in high-tech areas and approximately 1,000 researchers are likely to be trained," said CMO in a press statement.

This MoU will also enable the State Government to connect with UC, Berkeley's illustrious alumni network for collaboration on various initiatives. In the first phase of cooperation, pilot projects will be launched in areas such as Disaster Management and Climate Control, Healthcare, Fintech, and Agriculture. Partnerships in emerging-tech areas such as Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning and generative AI within the governance system will bring more transformation in public delivery mechanisms.

Collaboration on joint initiatives such as student exchange programs, start-up exchange programs, and start-up acceleration programs is also expected in the coming days. The vast scope of this understanding will bring immense benefits to the state in terms of creating large employment opportunities.

Speaking on the Occasion, Tusharkanti Behera, Minister of Electronics and IT said, "I foresee innumerable areas of cooperation, knowledge sharing, collaboration and research in our journey together in the coming year which would create immense goodwill and produce benefits for both the societies." Further highlighting the importance of this MoU, Anu Garg, Development Commissioner, Odisha, added, "This partnership that entails collaboration in wide-ranging areas will provide a significant stimulus to Odisha's research and development ecosystem and catalyse its progress."

Secretary 5T Transformational Initiatives, VK Pandian, discussed the impressive transformation Odisha has undergone under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and outlined the various ways in which this MoU will further help Odisha's transformational journey. Apart from that the delegation from Odisha Government asks met with David Frigstad, Chairman, Frost and Sullivan, a global consulting and advisory firm. Frost & Sullivan has submitted a Letter of Intent (LoI) to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bhubaneswar.

This CoE will help in creating a growth-oriented environment for investors, entrepreneurs, academicians, and students in partnership with industries to accelerate the development of the State. Frost and Sullivan will also facilitate training programs in technological areas for over 50,000 youth in remote locations and villages.

Eminent leaders representing Amazon, Apple, Stanford University, Eficens, Unision Capital, and Iron Pillar were also present during this meeting. A focused interaction with Yusuf Jamal, Senior Vice President and General Manager, of Skyworks Solutions Inc. also took place. A veteran of the electronics industry, Jamal oversees Skyworks' Diversified Analog Solutions business encompassing the company's analogue, IoT and high-reliability product portfolios as well as the company's smart audio business encompassing highly integrated analog system-on-chip platforms.

Skyworks Solutions is looking for its first investment in India, and the delegation briefed Jamal on Odisha's "Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy 2023" which has received Cabinet approval. The delegation invited the Skyworks team to visit Odisha and consider setting up an R&D facility in the state.

A delegation of the Odisha Government, led by Electronics and IT Minister Tushar Kanti Behera is on an official visit to the US. (ANI)

