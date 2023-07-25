Left Menu

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 23:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 25 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the 19th edition of the Liwa Date Festival, held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court. The event was organised by the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee - Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Emirates Heritage Club.

While touring the event, Sheikh Nahyan explored farmers' entries in the date and fruit competitions. He also met with the festival's jury and was briefed by Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of the Planning and Projects Department in the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee - Abu Dhabi, about the festival's activities. He then visited the pavilions of official and private entities and explored the agricultural products they are showcasing at the event, as well as modern agricultural technologies, most notably related to date palm cultivation.

The festival celebrates the historic and cultural importance of palm trees to the UAE and aims to protect and pass on this heritage to future generations. It also supports palm and fruit farmers and local agricultural products, promotes sustainable agricultural development and food security, boosts the economy of the Al Dhafra Region, educates farmers on modern farming methods and farm management, and motivates them to improve the quality of their products. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

