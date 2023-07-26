Left Menu

Israel police arrest two more for possession of illegal weapons

The Israel Police reported that as part of its ongoing activities to stop the proliferation of illegal firearms in the country, specifically in its Arab communities, an operation was carried out in the northern Arab village of Umm El Faham.

ANI | Updated: 26-07-2023 09:25 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 09:25 IST
Israel police arrest two more for possession of illegal weapons
Representative Image (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 26 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police reported that as part of its ongoing activities to stop the proliferation of illegal firearms in the country, specifically in its Arab communities, an operation was carried out in the northern Arab village of Umm El Faham.

There, police searched a residential complex and a vehicle, during which, a Kalashnikov rifle, two pistols and a large amount of ammunition were seized.

Two suspects (24 and 25 years old), both local residents, were arrested on suspicion of possession of the weapons. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
4
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023