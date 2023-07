Israel police arrest two more for possession of illegal weapons

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 26 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police reported that as part of its ongoing activities to stop the proliferation of illegal firearms in the country, specifically in its Arab communities, an operation was carried out in the northern Arab village of Umm El Faham.

There, police searched a residential complex and a vehicle, during which, a Kalashnikov rifle, two pistols and a large amount of ammunition were seized.

Two suspects (24 and 25 years old), both local residents, were arrested on suspicion of possession of the weapons. (ANI/TPS)

