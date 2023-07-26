UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires
The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Greece over wildfires caused by a severe heatwave sweeping the country, which have resulted in the death of two people from a crash of a firefighting plane, and the evacuation of thousands of people.
Abu Dhabi [Dubai], July 26 (ANI/WAM): The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Greece over wildfires caused by a severe heatwave sweeping the country, which have resulted in the death of two people from a crash of a firefighting plane, and the evacuation of thousands of people.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed the UAE's support for the Hellenic Republic during these circumstances, and also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Greek government and people, and to the families and relatives of the two victims of the aviation accident. (ANI/WAM)
