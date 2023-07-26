Rise in thefts, pickpocketing cases at Karachi Airport 

There has been a rise in theft and pickpocketing incidents at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi, formerly known as Karachi Civil Airport, the sources said on Tuesday, reported The News International. According to sources, the travellers and visitors present in lounges, waiting areas, and car parking have reported that they lost their belongings, reported The News International.

People have also witnessed incidents of stealing by offering sweets and other eatables at the Karachi Airport, but there have been no arrests yet. The News International is one of the largest English-language newspapers in Pakistan. It is published daily from Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi/Islamabad.

However, to create awareness, several posters have been installed at the airport cautioning the travellers, as well as, visitors. Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) put up these banners to caution visitors and travellers to take care of their stuff, according to The News International.

"Beware of the pickpockets. Take care of your belongings yourself," the banners state. Whereas, the authority later informed the people that the banners had been taken down as they were drawing criticism on Twitter.

Twitter users said that such banners provided the worst introduction to the Jinnah International Airport, The News International reported. (ANI)

