Afghanistan receives support for education from Turkish agency

Two new studios have been established by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TiKA) inside Mirac TV, a network that distributes educational and cultural content across Afghanistan, in order to facilitate support for education in the crisis-hit country, Khaama Press reported.

ANI | Updated: 26-07-2023 13:35 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 13:35 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Two new studios have been established by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TiKA) inside Mirac TV, a network that distributes educational and cultural content across Afghanistan, inorder to facilitate support for education in the crisis-hit country, Khaama Press reported. Quoting Yeni Safak, a Turkish daily, the Afghan news agency reported that  the studio designs were built expressly to meet distance education criteria, taking into account the nation's limited access to higher education and the large portion of the population lacking literacy.

The project concentrates on rural Afghanistan and uses Mirac TV programmes to promote people's access to education, which has been hindered since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan. The project's inauguration was attended by Ali Akber Zerrin, the director of the Afghan Education Institute, Arafat Deniz, the TiKA Herat coordinator, Habibullah Ferahi, and Veli Ah Behre, the manager of the Abdulvahid Behre Cultural Centre, according to Khaama Press.

Deniz, the coordinator of TIKA in Afghanistan's Herat, emphasised during the event that education remains a top priority in the nation and that TIKA's commitment to supporting circumstances for remote learning tackles the sector's present difficulties. Girls and women have been prohibited from enrolling in secondary education in Afghanistan since August 2021.

In the meantime, since last December, de facto authorities have prohibited women from enrolling in universities. The girls have been denied access to their basic human rights amid a terrible humanitarian crisis for almost two years, despite the Taliban government's assurances that it will only be temporary. (ANI)

