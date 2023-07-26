Left Menu

Kabul residents complain about low quality medicine

“Afghanistan's doctors are the best and most qualified doctors in the whole world. The only problem that we have is low-quality drugs.”

ANI | Updated: 26-07-2023 17:12 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 17:12 IST
Kabul residents complain about low quality medicine
Representative Image (Source: pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Kabul residents have said that increase in low-quality medicine in the city is causing problems, TOLO News reported. TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

The residents called on officials to prevent the sale of low-quality drugs. A Kabul resident, Yahya, said:  "Afghanistan's doctors are the best and most qualified doctors in the whole world. The only problem that we have is low-quality drugs." "Make the quality of the medicine very high, its quality is low. When someone gets sick, they take the medicine, and they blame the doctor," said Ibrahim, another resident of Kabul.

"If our medicine is of good quality, why should we go to Pakistan, and why should we benefit a foreign land?" said Kabul resident Gelender Shah, according to TOLO News. Afghanistan's Food and Drug Authority has meanwhile said that in the last month, they have destroyed 250 tons of low-quality food and medicine.

"159 tons of food and medicine were destroyed in Nangarhar on Saturday, and we also destroyed approximately eight tons of food and medicine in Khost province, and more than 300 tons of other materials are ready to be destroyed in Kabul," said Jawed Hazhar, spokesman of the Afghanistan Food and Drug Authority, according to TOLO News. Based on the numbers of the National Drug and Food Authority, 147 pharmacies have been closed in the capital in the past month due to the sale of low-quality drugs, high prices, and lack of night service. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

DevShots

