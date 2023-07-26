15 Indian nationals duped by fake job offers from crime syndicates in Myanmar repatriated

Fifteen Indian nationals, who were victims of fake job offers by transnational crime syndicates in Myanmar, were repatriated on Wednesday, according to the Embassy of India in Yangon, Myanmar. "@IndiainMyanmar today repatriated 15 more Indian nationals who were victims of job offers of transnational crime syndicates in Myanmar. They left Yangon for Delhi from where they would go to their respective native places in India," tweeted India in Myanmar.

The Embassy of India in Yangon appreciated the assistance provided by the Myanmar authorities and other contacts. So far, 379 Indian nationals have been rescued from Myanmar who were victims of job offers from transnational crime syndicates. "We appreciate the assistance provided by the Myanmar authorities and other contacts. So far 379 Indian nationals have been rescued. We are committed to secure the release of all Indian nationals. While we continue our efforts for securing release of the remaining Indian nationals, we reiterate advisories against falling prey to job offers by transnational crime syndicates," the tweet added.

Earlier, on March 16, eight Indian nationals, who were victims of fake job offers by transnational crime syndicates in Myanmar, were repatriated. Notably, instances of similar job rackets have also come to light in Laos and Cambodia. The Indian Embassies in Vientiane, Phnom Penh and Bangkok have been helping in repatriating people from there.

The victims were reportedly taken across the border illegally mostly into Myanmar and held captive to work under harsh conditions. (ANI)

