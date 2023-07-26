Left Menu

15 Indian nationals duped by fake job offers from crime syndicates in Myanmar repatriated

Fifteen Indian nationals, who were victims of fake job offers by transnational crime syndicates in Myanmar, were repatriated on Wednesday, according to the Embassy of India in Yangon, Myanmar

ANI | Updated: 26-07-2023 17:48 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 17:48 IST
15 Indian nationals duped by fake job offers from crime syndicates in Myanmar repatriated
Indian nationals who were repatriated from Myanmar. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@IndiainMyanmar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Fifteen Indian nationals, who were victims of fake job offers by transnational crime syndicates in Myanmar, were repatriated on Wednesday, according to the Embassy of India in Yangon, Myanmar. "@IndiainMyanmar today repatriated 15 more Indian nationals who were victims of job offers of transnational crime syndicates in Myanmar. They left Yangon for Delhi from where they would go to their respective native places in India," tweeted India in Myanmar.

The Embassy of India in Yangon appreciated the assistance provided by the Myanmar authorities and other contacts. So far, 379 Indian nationals have been rescued from Myanmar who were victims of job offers from transnational crime syndicates. "We appreciate the assistance provided by the Myanmar authorities and other contacts. So far 379 Indian nationals have been rescued. We are committed to secure the release of all Indian nationals. While we continue our efforts for securing release of the remaining Indian nationals, we reiterate advisories against falling prey to job offers by transnational crime syndicates," the tweet added.

Earlier, on March 16, eight Indian nationals, who were victims of fake job offers by transnational crime syndicates in Myanmar, were repatriated. Notably, instances of similar job rackets have also come to light in Laos and Cambodia. The Indian Embassies in Vientiane, Phnom Penh and Bangkok have been helping in repatriating people from there.

The victims were reportedly taken across the border illegally mostly into Myanmar and held captive to work under harsh conditions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023