Ashwini Vaishnaw, President of Meta’s Global Affairs Nick Clegg discuss safety of WhatsApp users

“Good discussion with Mr @nickclegg, President, Global Affairs, Meta, on collaboration for the safety of users on WhatsApp and open source Llama model,” Vaishnaw tweeted on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 26-07-2023 17:56 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 17:56 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw with President of Meta’s Global Affairs Nick Clegg (Source: Twitter/@AshwiniVaishnaw). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday met President of Meta's Global Affairs Nick Clegg, and discussed collaboration for the safety of users on WhatsApp and open source Llama model. "Good discussion with Mr @nickclegg, President, Global Affairs, Meta, on collaboration for the safety of users on WhatsApp and open source Llama model," Vaishnaw tweeted on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg recently announced a new feature on WhatsApp which allows users to transfer chat history in a secure way between devices on the same operating system. Zuckerberg took to his official Facebook handle and shared a demonstration video along with a caption, "If you want to move your WhatsApp chats to a new phone, you can now do it more privately without your chats ever leaving your devices."

As per statement shared by the WhatsApp team, for the first time, users can preserve their complete chat and media history without having to exit the app. More secure than using unofficial third party apps which lack clear privacy practices, and are more private than cloud services, the transfer process is authenticated with a QR code, data is only shared between your two devices and is fully encrypted during transfer. It's faster than backing up and restoring chat history and now users can also transfer large media files and attachments, which were usually too large to keep.

To transfer your chats, ensure you have both devices physically connected to Wi-Fi and location enabled. On your old phone, go to Settings, Chats, Chat transfer and scan the QR code shown on the screen with your new phone to complete the process. And you can securely transfer your chat history. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

