Pakistan: Mobile phone, internet services suspended in Quetta ahead of Ashura 

Ahead of Ashura, the Balochistan government suspended internet services and mobile phones on Wednesday in the provincial capital Quetta to maintain the law and order situation in the city, according to ARY News. 

ANI | Updated: 26-07-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 19:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of Ashura, the administration in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Wednesday suspended mobile phone and internet services in the provincial capital Quetta to maintain the law and order situation in the city, ARY News reported. According to a statement, mobile phone and Internet services will be suspended on 7, 9, and 10 Muharram in Balochistan's capital, Quetta, the Pakistan outlet reported.

The decision was taken in response to request by Central Police Office (CPO) Balochistan, the statement read, according to ARY News. On Muharram 7 and Muharram 9, the services will remain suspended from 9 am to 8 pm, whereas, on Muharram 10, mobile phone services will be restored after the culmination of processions.

Pakistan will observe Ashura days, Muharram 9 and 10, on July 28 and 29 in remembrance of the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in the battle of Karbala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

