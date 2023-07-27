Pakistan: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senator Zarqa's clinic sealed; calls it 'state-oppression'

The Punjab Health Department sealed two clinics of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Zarqa Suharwardy after conducting a raid in Lahore on Tuesday, reported ARY News. Additionally, the accountants of the clinic were also arrested.

The incident happened after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Zarqa Suharwardy's response to Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's derogatory remarks against the PTI lawmakers on Tuesday. Deputy District Health Office Cantt claimed that the team did not find Punjab Healthcare Commission's license in the clinic. "We also found dengue larvae in the clinic and a case is registered under the dengue control act."

He further said in a statement that "Some FSC-passed girls were running the whole clinic and Dr Zarqa was not present there." The PTI senator Zarqa runs a skin diseases clinic in Lahore, reported ARY News. Additionally, her clinic was also sealed by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

Moreover, the spokesperson of LDA also said that Zarqa was illegally operating her clinic in a residential house which is not supposed to be used for commercial purposes, reported ARY News. However, Zarqa took to her Twitter and said that a health department team conducted a raid last night and seized all records besides sealing the clinic.

She further alleged that the team harassed the staff members and claimed that it was part of political revenge which is being borne by PTI and the people associated with it. Furthermore, she termed it 'state oppression' by the PTI chief's opponents which made them difficult to live and work in the country, according to ARY News.

Women in Pakistan protested on Tuesday after Defence Minister Asif made derogatory remarks about women leaders of PTI while referring to former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a response to criticism by parliamentarians. (ANI)

