Left Menu

117 Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims die in Saudi Arabia till July 27

The number of Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims who died in Saudi Arabia this year has reached 117 till July 27, according to the Ministry of Religious Affairs of Bangladesh. Among the deceased, 91 were men and 26 were women.

ANI | Updated: 27-07-2023 16:16 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 16:16 IST
117 Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims die in Saudi Arabia till July 27
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The number of Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims who died in Saudi Arabia this year has reached 117 till July 27, according to the Ministry of Religious Affairs of Bangladesh. Among the deceased, 91 were men and 26 were women. The latest deceased were identified as Anuara Begum, 66, Md Aminul Islam, 72 and Abul Kashem, 89, reported Dhaka Tribune.

This year the temperatures soared to 48°C during the annual rites. According to Saudi authorities, over 2000 people suffered heat stress this year. However, the actual figure for heat stress is probably far higher since many people were not admitted to hospitals or clinics.

Moreover, ninety-five Hajis died in Mecca, nine in Mina, eight in Madina, two each in Arafah and Jeddah and one in Muzdalifa. On June 29, seven Bangladesh hajj pilgrims lost their lives due to heat stroke, according to different media outlets in Bangladesh and around the world, reported Dhaka Tribune.

A total of 98,746 Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims returned to the country on 260 flights till Thursday. However, the last flight is scheduled to return on August 2.

Amid scorching heat, tens of thousands of Muslims started streaming out of Mecca on June 30 after the completion of the annual Hajj in Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, this year, over 1.8 million pilgrims performed Hajj, reported Dhaka Tribune. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023