Left Menu

UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, three days of mourning announced

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has mourned his late brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, who passed away today

ANI | Updated: 27-07-2023 16:33 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 16:33 IST
UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, three days of mourning announced
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 27 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has mourned his late brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative, who passed away today. The Presidential Court issued the following obituary, "In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful...With hearts faithful to God's decree and destiny, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan mourns his late brother, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, who passed away today."

The Presidential Court declared official mourning with flags flown at half-mast for a period of three days starting from today, Thursday, corresponding to July 27, and ending at the end of Saturday, July 29. May God shower the deceased with His vast mercy, and may He dwell him in paradise and inspire the Al Nahyan family with patience and solace. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023