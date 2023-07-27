Left Menu

Economic, cultural, business ties between India, Bangladesh have strengthened over last couple of years: Bangladeshi Minister

"Economic, cultural and business ties have strengthened over the last couple of years under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi," the Bangladesh Minister of Information and Broadcasting said.

Bangladesh Minister of Information and Broadcasting Hasan Mahmud (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bangladesh Minister of Information and Broadcasting Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said the country's economic, cultural and business ties with India have strengthened under the leadership of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Economic, cultural and business ties have strengthened over the last couple of years under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi," the Bangladesh Minister of Information and Broadcasting said.

The Bangladeshi Minister said in recent months, India-Bangladesh ties have "got new dimensions because we have started business by exchanging Rupee and Taka. So day by day, our relationship is strengthening under their leadership." Speaking on India's G20 Presidency, Mahmud said: "The Indian presidency is very encouraging for us and is good for the region as well."

The Bangladeshi Minister further said the two countries need to focus on their cultural exchange and that more cultural relationships will strengthen ties between the people. "We have a strong relationship and we are working to strengthen the ties between the people. And day by day, that is strengthening," Mahmud said.

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary East Saurabh Kumar, Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen recently held in-depth consultations on Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) issues in Dhaka. "Secy (East) @AmbSaurabhKumar held in-depth consultations in Dhaka with Foreign Secretary Amb Masud Bin Momen of Bangladesh on BIMSTEC related issues," MEA Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

"They reviewed the recent significant progress in regional cooperation under BIMSTEC and steps taken to strengthen its institutional framework. Also discussed ways to further deepen the BIMSTEC cooperation agenda and forthcoming events," Bagchi further wrote. Bagchi wrote: "India looks at Bangladesh as a key driver of the BIMSTEC process and appreciates its constructive role including as host to BIMSTEC Secretariat."

Earlier in May, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Bangladeshi Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka. "Honoured to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh. Conveyed personal greetings and warm regards of PM @narendramodi. The guidance and vision of our leaders continue to strengthen India-Bangladesh Maitri," Jaishankar tweeted. (ANI)

