Taliban takeover in Afghanistan has “emboldened” TTP, increasing cross-border attacks: UNSC report

The report also notes that there was evidence that several global terrorist entities are using the TTP as cover to evade restrictions of the Afghan Taliban, adding that greater restrictions over such groups could push them to join Islamic State of Khorasan (ISKP).

ANI | Updated: 27-07-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 19:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United Nations Security Council in its latest report has said that the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan has "emboldened" Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan [TTP], resulting in an increase in its cross-border attacks in Pakistan. The report also notes that there was evidence that several global terrorist entities are using the TTP as cover to evade restrictions of the Afghan Taliban, adding that greater restrictions over such groups could push them to join the Islamic State of Khorasan (ISKP).

The report claims that in June, some TTP fighters were relocated away from the Pak-Afghan border as a request from Pakistan. However, the TTP could become a regional threat if it continues enjoying the patronage of the Taliban, it says, adding that "one" member states noted that TTP was being aided by Al Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). It also reported that the East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM)/Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP) training camps in Kunar Province were being used for TTP fighters.

The report while quoting assessments of "some Member States" claims that Saif al-Adl, most likely to succeed Ayman al-Zawahiri, is still in Iran. It further adds that the numerical strength of the Al-Qaida Central in Afghanistan is between 30 to 60 members, while its fighters are estimated to be 400, reaching 2,000 with family members included. Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent has approximately 200 fighters. One Member State assessed that Al-Qaida is shaping AQIS to spread its operations into Bangladesh, Kashmir, and Myanmar.

The report further notes that Islamic State Khorasan (ISKP) continues to pose the most serious threat in Afghanistan and the wider region and beyond to Europe highlighting the group's recent high-profile attacks in Afghanistan against senior Taliban leaders. It adds that Mawlawi Rajab, previously identified as ISKP leader, Shahab al-Muhajir's deputy, has been appointed as Head of external operations of ISKP. The report termed the claim from one State member that Sanaullah Ghafari (Shahab al-Muhajir) would have been killed in June, as "not confirmed". The report assessed that ISKP might pursue high-impact operations against Western countries and their interests abroad in the medium term, as evidenced by a recently disrupted attack in Strasbourg, France. (ANI)

