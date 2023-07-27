Left Menu

Israel Foreign Minister Eli Cohen visits Ghana

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said she was delighted to welcome Cohen adding, "This visit serves as a testament to the strong bilateral relations between our two countries and hopeful that the visit would further deepen our bilateral relations."

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], July 27 (ANI/TPS): Foreign Minister of Israel Eli Cohen is on a two-day visit to the African nation of Ghana where he met with the country's President Nana Akufo-Addo and Ghanaian Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said she was delighted to welcome Cohen adding, "This visit serves as a testament to the strong bilateral relations between our two countries and hopeful that the visit would further deepen our bilateral relations."

Cohen thanked her for the "friendship, hospitality and a successful visit" and said he is looking forward to welcome her in Israel and "build further our traditional cooperation, a model relationship." On the visit itself, Minister Cohen tweeted, "Upgrading Israel's status in Africa!"

"Ghana is our friend in Africa, a member of the UN Security Council and an influential factor in the African Union," he said. Cohen explained that he arrived at the head of an economic delegation with the purpose of increasing cooperation between the two countries in the fields of the economy, cyber, agriculture, infrastructure and medicine. This is part of what he called a series of strategic visits that Cohen is holding in Europe, Africa, Asia and Eurasia, which he said will strengthen Israel's position in the world. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

