Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj assumes Chair of 62nd Session of Commission for Social Development

India's permanent ambassador to United Nations Ruchira Kamboj has assumed the chair of the 62nd Session of the Commission for Social Development (CSocD) and stressed its crucial role in addressing social challenges. "India takes immense pride in assuming this Chairmanship and remains committed to leading with its core principles, working diligently for global welfare and prosperity," Kamboj said in the statement released by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN.

Earlier, on February 15, India was elected as the Chair of the 62nd Session of the Commission for Social Development, marking a momentous occasion, as it is the first time since 1975 that India has held this esteemed position within the Commission for Social Development. The Chair is backed by Vice-Chairs from Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Dominican Republic, and a forthcoming African State election, as per the statement.

The central theme for the 62nd session is "Fostering Social Development and Social Justice through Social Policies to accelerate progress on the Implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and to achieve the overarching goal of poverty eradication." This theme underscores the vital connection between social development and social justice, as they form the bedrock for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Commission for Social Development's main responsibility is to review, on a periodic basis, issues related to the follow-up and implementation of the Copenhagen Declaration on Social Development and the Programme of Action of the World Summit for Social Development and the outcome of the twenty-fourth special session of the General Assembly. (ANI)

