Left Menu

Nearly 30 feared dead as passenger boat capsizes in Philippines

Around 40 passengers have been rescued while 30 others are feared dead after a small boat capsized in a lake near the Philippine capital on Thursday, Philippine News Agency reported.

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 09:31 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 09:31 IST
Nearly 30 feared dead as passenger boat capsizes in Philippines
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippine

Around 40 passengers have been rescued while 30 others are feared dead after a small boat capsized in a lake near the Philippine capital on Thursday, Philippine News Agency reported. The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said that MBCA Princess Aya capsized about 50 yards away from Barangay Kalinawan in Binangonan.

According to the agency, the incident took place around 1 am when the motorized boat was battered by strong winds that caused passengers to panic and group to its port side, causing it to capsize. It noted that the number of individuals rescued and casualties are not yet finalized and are still being checked, reported Philippine News Agency.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global
3
A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486 legs

A new millipede species is crawling under LA. It's blind, glassy and has 486...

 United States
4
ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

ArcelorMittal reports over 50 pc fall in net income in Apr-Jun

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023