Left Menu

Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude strikes Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Afghanistan on Friday, the National Center for Seismology reported.

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 19:06 IST
Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude strikes Afghanistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Afghanistan on Friday, the National Center for Seismology reported. It took place at 18:09:49 IST, at a depth of 71.38 Km.

According to NCS, the epicentre of the quake was found at Latitude: 36.50 and Longitude: 71.38, respectively. Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 28-07-2023, 18:09:49 IST, Lat: 36.51 & Long: 71.38, Depth: 200 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the NCS tweeted.

No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet. Earlier on July 23, another earthquake of 4.6 magnitude had hit Afghanistan.

On July 18, an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolted 79 kilometres Southeast of Afghanistan's Fayzabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023