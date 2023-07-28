G20 Presidency witnessed India's focusing attention on pressing challenges faced by humanity: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that India's G20 Presidency has witnessed country's focusing attention on pressing challenges faced by humanity, particularly developing nations. Jaishankar made the remarks a day after his speech in the Rajya Sabha was disrupted due to the protest of the opposition leaders.

He issued a 21-minute statement on the recent developments of India's foreign policy on Friday. "The ongoing G20 Presidency has witnessed our focusing attention on the pressing challenges faced by humanity, especially developing countries. This included Mission LiFE for empowering climate friendly lifestyles and the popularization of Millets to address the challenge of food security. Meetings have been held across the country in multiple cities and states," Jaishankar said.

"As envisaged by Prime Minister, we are realizing our intent to make India's Presidency a truly national endeavour and showcase India to the world," he added. Jaishankar spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to various nations, including United States, Egypt, France, Papua New Guinea and the UAE. He also talked about the agreements and outcomes that took place during PM Modi's visit to these nations.

Jaishankar noted that Ministers of Ministry of External Affairs travelled to Gulf, Europe, Latin America, Africa, South East Asia in pursuance of India's global objectives. He said that India also received counterparts from across the world. He said that they have noticed a growing interest among partners and business leaders to be part of India's growth story. "From all these diplomatic interactions, we notice a growing interest among partners and business leaders to be part of India's growth story and to engage in development partnerships. India's undertaking of greater responsibilities was widely welcomed and our views on key global issues taken very seriously. We aim to realize Prime Minister's vision to make India a leader in democratising technology, a trusted geography and an important part of global supply chains," Jaishankar said.

He said that India is now seen as a "credible and effective development partner." He stated that India's development partnership now spans 78 nations.

"In our travels abroad, I am glad to report that we are now seen as a credible and effective development partner. Our development partnership portfolio now spans 78 countries and the hallmark of these projects is that they are demand-driven, transparent, empowerment oriented, environment friendly and rely on a consultative approach," Jaishankar said. "We have also been spearheading promotion of digital public infrastructure and sharing best practices in digital governance especially with the Global South," he added.

EAM Jaishankar stressed that international affairs have become "unprecedented and complex." He noted that India's people-centric policy is guided by demands and aspirations of society. He said that India speaks as the voice of peace, security and prosperity for all.

"At a time when international affairs have become unprecedented and complex, our people-centric foreign policy is guided by the demands and aspirations of our society. Today, the world recognizes that when India speaks, it speaks not only for itself, but for many others," Jaishankar said. "And that India speaks as the voice of peace, security, and a prosperity for all. While serving as a force for global good and stability, we have also vigorously defended our national interests," he added.

Jaishankar said that India under its G20 Presidency will host the G20 Summit in September. He stated that India's G20 Presidency has served as a catalyst to invigorate New Delhi's foreign policy. "In 2022, at the beginning of the Amrit Kaal, India assumed the landmark G20 Presidency. We will host the Summit in September. Our Presidency has served as a catalyst to invigorate our foreign policy and give more force to realize the Prime Minister's vision of an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat that regains its rightful place in the world," he said. (ANI)

