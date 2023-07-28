Left Menu

Reacting to Pakistani official’s admission that drones are used to smuggle illicit drugs into Indian territory, Punjab Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Harpal Singh Cheema urged the Centre to bring a new policy to strengthen the border against the drones and take “strict action” against Pakistan.

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 21:13 IST
Bring new policy to counter Pakistani drones carrying illicit drugs, Punjab Minister urges Centre
Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Reacting to Pakistani official's admission that drones are used to smuggle illicit drugs into Indian territory, Punjab Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Harpal Singh Cheema urged the Centre to bring a new policy to strengthen the border against the drones and take "strict action" against Pakistan. He said that bringing a new policy on drones is the "centre's responsibility" and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has raised the issue multiple times.

Speaking to ANI, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said, "Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has written to the Centre several times and also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the drugs coming into Punjab is coming from Pakistan through drones. So, I think a new policy should be made and our border should be further strengthened so that no drug can pass through" "This is the Centre's responsibility because they have to bring a policy on drones. And the border should be strengthened with modern technologies to equip it against drones. I think the government of India should take immediate action against Pakistan," he added.

This comes after a senior official in the Pakistan government admitted that Pakistani smugglers are using drones to smuggle illicit drugs, mostly heroin into Indian territory. Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, the Special Assistant on Defence to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made these remarks to Hamid Mir, a journalist associated with Pakistan's Geo News.

Mir has posted a video on his Twitter handle of the interview with Khan, who is also the Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) representing Kasur City, which borders the state of Punjab in India. The Pakistani journalist tweeted on July 17, "Big disclosure by PM's advisor Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan. Smugglers using drones in the flood-affected areas of Kasur near the Pakistan-India border to transport heroin. He demanded a special package for the rehabilitation of the flood victims otherwise victims will join smugglers."

In the video clip of the interview posted by the Pakistani journalist, Malik Khan is heard saying, "This (Kasur near LOC) is a rangers area. Due to some border regulations, there is some sensitivity." When the journalist asks the special advisor to Pakistan PM about the issue of cross-border smuggling of narcotics in Kasur he affirms the development. "Sure, it (smuggling via drone) is happening and it is very unfortunate. Recently there have been two incidents where 10 kg of heroin was tied to each drone and thrown across. Agencies are working on it."

Meanwhile, the Indian security forces have brought down a number of drones carrying contraband in recent times. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

