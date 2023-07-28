UAE President continues to receive condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

Left Menu

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received condolences for a second day on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan from Sheikhs, delegations and crowds of mourners.

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 28 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received condolences for a second day on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan from Sheikhs, delegations and crowds of mourners. He received condolences at Qasr Al Mushrif in Abu Dhabi from Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al Thani; Sheikh Al Qaqa bin Hamad Al Thani; and Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC).

Sheikhs, officials and crowds of mourners expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to Sheikh Mohamed and the entire Al Nahyan family. They all prayed to God to grant the late Sheikh Saeed peace and mercy, and solace and patience to all in this time of grief.

Alongside him, condolences were received by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; and a number of Sheikhs. (ANI/WAM)

