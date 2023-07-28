Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China's Fujian province 

Typhoon Doksuri made landfall in coastal areas of Jinjiang in China's Fujian province, China-based Global Times reported. Typhoon Doksuri made landfall at around 10 am (local time) on Friday, with the maximum wind close to the Doksuri's eye reaching level 15. Due to the effect of the typhoon, over 10 provinces will receive heavy rains. As of 2 pm (local time) on Friday, Doksuri has impacted more than 724,600 residents in 84 counties and nine cities in Fujian province including Xiamen, Zhangzhou and Quanzhou, Global Times cited China Central Television report.

Over 124,400 people have been shifted and 262.3 hectares of crops have been affected due to typhoon Doksuri, resulting in direct economic losses of 52.27 million yuan. According to the report, the disaster situation is being further analysed. The National Meteorological Center maintained a red alert for the typhoon, the highest level, at 10 am (local time) on Friday. Meanwhile, the meteorological administration also maintained the Level-I emergency response for the typhoon.

This year, Doksuri has become the strongest typhoon landing in China. Moreover, Doksuri was also the second strongest typhoon landing in Fujian since the province has records. China's Ministry of Water Resources on Friday activated a level-III emergency response to flooding and drought in six provincial-level regions including Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei province. Eight working teams have been sent to six regions to guide relevant work, according to Global Times report.

In order to guard against the typhoon, several cities, including Quanzhou, Zhangzhou and Xiamen in Fujian province have announced to suspend classes, work and business activities. The typhoon made landfall in the coastal areas of Quanzhou, according to Global Times. On Friday, the storms brought down trees, Global Times reported citing on-site videos. The heavy rain accumulated water soon and local officials were trying to clear leaves to ensure normal drainage, the local authorities said.

All coastal ports, ferries, tourist attractions and all construction sites have been suspended. Furthermore, large-scale outdoor activities and all kinds of schools, training institutions, summer camps and other classes were called off in Quanzhou. The authorities in Quanzhou also asked residents to stay indoors. Over 3,000 soldiers from the Chinese army with more than 300 vehicles, have been mobilized to support the relief efforts against Typhoon Doksuri. On Thursday, the Donghai Rescue Bureau of the Ministry of Transport launched the Level-I response. (ANI)

