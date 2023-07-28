Left Menu

UAE: Black Cobra, OSTIM ink MoU to drive innovation in defence and aerospace sectors

Black Cobra Military Supplies (BCMS), a tactical gear manufacturer based in Abu Dhabi, and a member of Emirates Defence Companies Council (EDCC) - and OSTIM Defense and Aerospace Cluster in Ankara (OSSA), Republic of Turkey, have signed during International Defence Exhibition 2023 in Istanbul a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to create significant opportunities for growth and innovation in the defence and aerospace sectors, fostering advancements in technology and promoting cooperation between the two nations.

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 23:07 IST
UAE: Black Cobra, OSTIM ink MoU to drive innovation in defence and aerospace sectors
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 28 (ANI/WAM): Black Cobra Military Supplies (BCMS), a tactical gear manufacturer based in Abu Dhabi, and a member of Emirates Defence Companies Council (EDCC) - and OSTIM Defense and Aerospace Cluster in Ankara (OSSA), Republic of Turkey, have signed during International Defence Exhibition 2023 in Istanbul a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to create significant opportunities for growth and innovation in the defence and aerospace sectors, fostering advancements in technology and promoting cooperation between the two nations. Through the MoU, BCMS and OSSA will continue to work closely together to develop a comprehensive plan for collaboration between the two institutions, encompassing mutual business development opportunities, technology transfer, and strategic partnerships with Turkish SMEs. This plan is aligned with the leadership's vision of the United Arab Emirates to enhance bilateral relations with the Republic of Tukey.

The initiative and negotiations of the Memorandum of Understanding were signed by the top management of Black Cobra Military Supplies, Ali Al Mannaee, Chief Executive Officer and Mostafa El Samahy, Managing Director and Ibrahim Yarsan, the Chairman of the Board of OSTIM Defense and Aerospace Cluster in Ankara at the UAE pavilion under the patronage of the Emirates Defence Companies Council. Ali Al Mannaee, CEO of Black Cobra Military Supplies, commented, "We are excited about the prospects of collaborating with OSSA. This partnership represents a significant step forward for both our organisations, allowing us to leverage each other's expertise and resources to drive innovation and growth in the defence sector."

Ibrahim Yarsan, Chairman of the Board of OSTIM Defense and Aerospace Cluster in Ankara, expressed his delight in participating in IDEF 2023 and establishing strategic partnership bridge. He expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We believe that working closely with Black Cobra Military Supplies will open up new possibilities for advancements in defence technology. This partnership aligns with our mission to promote technological excellence and global partnerships."

He added, "The collaboration between Black Cobra Military Supplies and OSTIM Defense and Aerospace Cluster in Ankara aims to deliver cutting-edge and dependable system solutions, demonstrating exceptional performance for both domestic and international users. The signing of the MOU at IDEF 2023 marks a significant milestone in advancing this objective and further solidifies our partnership." (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023