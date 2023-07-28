Left Menu

Israel Minister of Tourism promotes Eilat tourism

As part of the visit, tours were conducted in the underwater observatory and the Eilat campus of Ben Gurion University, in the eastern lagoon, in the international sports park, in the terminal park, in the water park and on the north beach

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 28 (ANI/TPS): Israel Minister of Tourism Haim Katz went on a working tour of Eilat with the staff of his office to promote tourism. As part of the visit, tours were conducted in the underwater observatory and the Eilat campus of Ben Gurion University, in the eastern lagoon, in the international sports park, in the terminal park, in the water park and on the north beach.

Katz held a discussion with Mayor Eli Lankri and representatives of the local tourism industry. As part of the meeting, he was presented with an overview of the state of tourism in Eilat and proposals for the development of the city. Minister Katz: "Since 2019, the Ministry of Tourism has invested about half a billion NIS in Eilat. We heard from professionals about the activity, difficulties and needs. We will focus on continuing to build the city's future and work together with other partners from the government and the business sector, for the prosperity of tourism in the city." (ANI/TPS)

