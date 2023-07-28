Left Menu

UAE: DEWA launches 'For Her' programme to enhance its female employees capabilities

The programme, which aims to foster capable female leaders who contribute to achieving DEWA's vision and strategic goals, supports the organisation's ongoing efforts to enhance the capabilities of its female employees.

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 23:38 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 23:38 IST
UAE: DEWA launches 'For Her' programme to enhance its female employees capabilities
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], July 28 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched the third batch of the "For Her" programme, in collaboration with Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) under the theme 'Future Capabilities for Inspiring Women'. The programme, which aims to foster capable female leaders who contribute to achieving DEWA's vision and strategic goals, supports the organisation's ongoing efforts to enhance the capabilities of its female employees. The third batch of the programme has 25 female employees from various divisions.

"We are keen to empower female employees in various occupational levels and enhance their capabilities by providing them with all the resources and tools to develop their skills and leadership capabilities within an encouraging and inspiring work environment that fosters their innovation and creativity. The programme will prepare inspiring female leaders capable of developing innovative solutions that contribute to achieving new accomplishments and consolidating DEWA's global position," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA. Fatima Al Jokar, Chairperson of DEWA's Women Committee, explained that the programme has five main pillars: strategic thinking and planning; resilience and stress management; result-based management; creative problem-solving and decision-making skills, tools, and techniques; and leadership skills.

The For Her programme is an extension of the 'DEWA Female Ambassadors Programme' under the supervision of DEWA Women's Committee and the Business Support and Human Resources division. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
2
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Two Indian-origin Singapore ministers to sue PM's brother on defamatory allegations linked to rental of colonial-era bungalows

Two Indian-origin Singapore ministers to sue PM's brother on defamatory alle...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023