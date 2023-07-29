Left Menu

Pakistan: Security forces arrest 10 on terror charges

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested ten terrorists while conducting 132 secret operations in various cities of Pakistan to keep a check on terrorist activities, said a spokesperson for CTD, according to The Express Tribune. 

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2023 09:20 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 09:20 IST
Pakistan: Security forces arrest 10 on terror charges
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested ten terrorists while conducting 132 operations in various cities of Pakistan to keep a check on terrorist activities, said a spokesperson for CTD, according to The Express Tribune. These terrorists have been arrested for suspicions of connections with banned outfits like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Daesh (ISIS) and others.

According to the CTD spokesperson, those arrested in Lahore, Multan and DG Khan had been involved in planning attacks on shrines and other places of worship. Two others have been arrested from Attock for planning an attack targeting Chinese citizens, reported The Express Tribune.

The authorities also found explosives, detonators, arms, bullets, maps of important buildings and cash during the operations. Those arrested have been identified as Azir, Adil, Ramzan, Abdul Rehman, Usman, Asif, Muawiya, Usama, Rehman and Hazrat Shiyan.

In another series of arrests, at least seven more people have been taken into custody for spreading hatred against sectarian groups on social media, The Express Tribune reported. This week, over 36 suspects have been arrested during 485 combing operations in Lahore, Attock, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Multan and DG Khan. Whereas, 21008 people were questioned as part of the investigations and interrogations.

These operations were conducted as Ashura processions for Muharram are underway across Pakistan with heavy contingents of security troops deputed at the procession routes, according to The Express Tribune. The relevant authorities have also suspended mobile phones, internet services and transport services in various sensitive-marked areas.

A total of 13 districts have reportedly been declared sensitive in Punjab, following which, mobile phone services have been suspended on Muharram 9 and 10. The districts include Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Gujarat, Jhang, Bhakkar, Leh, Multan, Sahiwal, Chakwal, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan. Last month, the security forces arrested nine terrorists across three cities in Punjab and prevented a large-scale terror plot targeting Eidul Azha festivities, reported The Express Tribune.

Furthermore, in the past, the authorities carried out operations in Multan, Bahawalpur, and DG Khan which resulted in the arrest of individuals linked to a banned extremist network, including a woman activist associated with Daesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
2
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
magicpin Announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store Sale from 28th July; up to 60% off on Top 100 Fashion Brands Across India

magicpin Announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store Sale from 28th July; up t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023