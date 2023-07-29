Left Menu

Pakistan: Sindh, Punjab police spar over credit of killing 7 dacoits

The incident happened in the early hours of Friday within Kashmore police limits. Moreover, the statements from Kashmore and Rahim Yar Khan district police officials disputed each other's claims on who led the operation, the place of alleged encounter, number of dacoits gunned down as well as, the identity of the policy informant, reported Dawn.  

Pakistan: Sindh, Punjab police spar over credit of killing 7 dacoits
Dawn is a Pakistani-based English-language newspaper. Some unconfirmed reports also noted that the killings happened as a result of a dispute between two rival gangs who were operating in the riverine areas between Sindh and Punjab.

Dawn is a Pakistani-based English-language newspaper. Some unconfirmed reports also noted that the killings happened as a result of a dispute between two rival gangs who were operating in the riverine areas between Sindh and Punjab.

Local gangs have claimed that the killings were a result of the rivalry between the Indher gang and the Chandio clan of Zahir Pir area, reported Dawn. According to the Kashmore police, the incident took place within the precincts of Ghelpur policde station. Whereas, a spokesperson of Rahim Yar Khan police claimed that it occurred within the limits of Machka police station, Dawn reported.

The dacoits who were allegedly encountered in the shooting were identified as Janu Indher, Musheer Indher, Soomar Shar, Bhoori Shar, Shahzado Dasti, Nazro, Mawali and a police informant, Usman Chandio. But, the Kashmore and Rahim Yar Khan offficials were on odds, making contradictory statements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

