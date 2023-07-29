Left Menu

Don’t be lured by fake job syndicates run by scammers offering IT jobs in Thailand, Myanmar: Nepal to citizens

Issuing a work advisory, the MoFA stated that Nepali nationals lured by high pay are being held hostage and coerced to do illegal works without pay in Myanmar.

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 21:22 IST
Don’t be lured by fake job syndicates run by scammers offering IT jobs in Thailand, Myanmar: Nepal to citizens
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has issued an advisory for its citizens warning them not to get lured by fake job syndicates operated by scammers promising jobs in Information Technology sector in Thailand and Myanmar. Issuing a work advisory, the MoFA stated that Nepali nationals lured by high pay are being held hostage and coerced to do illegal works without pay in Myanmar.

The ministry stated that a few Nepali nationals were taken to Kayin Province in Myanmar through land routes via Thailand, where their passports were confiscated and they were forced to work for 12-13 hours a day. "Those works are basically subjected to online fraud and other illegal activities," the advisory states. The ministry also said that Nepalis, held hostage and stranded in Myanmar, have contacted their relatives in Nepal and the Nepali embassies in Bangkok and Yangon for their rescue.

Nepali embassies have coordinated with the local government and freed a few of its citizens. Further efforts are being made to rescue more Nepalis. As the region is conflict-ridden, there is a huge challenge in conducting a rescue operation as well, the ministry said. The ministry has advised aspirants to obtain a work permit as per prevailing Nepal law for foreign employment, get detailed information about employment companies and employers and avoid travelling to these countries on tourist/visit visa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Norway, Finland battle rapid spread of bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023