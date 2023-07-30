Left Menu

Bangladesh: Three construction workers killed in Tongi Wall collapse

Three construction workers have been killed in Bangladesh's Gazipur district during late night hours on Saturday, Dhaka Tribune reported.

ANI | Updated: 30-07-2023 07:37 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 07:37 IST
Bangladesh: Three construction workers killed in Tongi Wall collapse
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Three construction workers have been killed in Bangladesh's Gazipur district during late night hours on Saturday, Dhaka Tribune reported. The incident took place in Gazipur's Tongi area around 7:30 pm (local time) yesterday, when a boundary wall collapsed during drain construction work. Two people were also injured.

According to Tongi Fire Service Senior Officer Iqbal Hasan, the deceased were identified as Bakul, 35, Sultan, 50, and Sabuj, 35, reported Dhaka Tribune. Those workers who sustained injuries were taken to Tongi's Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital.

Mahtab, one of the injured, was in a critical state and has been referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for advanced treatment, according to Dhaka Tribune. Around 30 workers were engaged in drain construction work in Gazipur City Corporation's Pagar Jhinu Market area, the Tongi Fire Service senior officer, Iqbal Hasan added. It was the collapse of the wall of a four-storey building that led to the death of three workers.

As soon as the wall collapse incident occurred, the Tongi fire service rescue crew reached the scene. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
2
The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Ran...

 India
3
Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science,...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves second over-the-counter opioid overdose reversal drug; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves second over-the-counter opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023