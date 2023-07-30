US envoys for Afghanistan call for inclusive governance in Kabul

US envoys for Afghanistan Thomas West and Rina Amri have once again called for an inclusive government in Kabul which, at present is under Taliban rule, TOLOnews reported. Since the Taliban seized power, it has curtailed women's rights in the nation. Thomas West, a US special envoy, and Rina Amiri, a US special envoy for Afghan women, girls, and human rights, met with representatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan in Astana two days prior to the Doha summit to discuss Afghanistan.

The meeting's attendees discussed women's rights and inclusive governance in Afghanistan. "Many agreed that inclusive governance & women's rights are integral to economic stability, security & peace," said Amiri there.

"For two years, Afghan women have been far away from the public affairs of the society, and even if they made personal efforts to provide for their lives, they were not allowed. Afghan women are a part of Afghan society. The government has the responsibility to provide ways for their participation in public issues, in education and work, and their presence in the society," said Surya Paykan, a women's rights activist, according to TOLOnews. Some political observers think that convening such summits can help to resolve the nation's issues which have undergone a major regime change.

"These types of efforts can benefit the people of Afghanistan because they can have a positive effect on the stability of Afghanistan, the region and the world," said Tariq Farhadi, a political analyst, reported TOLOnews. Meanwhile, according to MoFA deputy spokesman Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, a delegation led by Taliban's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi left Kabul for Qatar (Doha meeting) on Saturday afternoon to speak with US officials about a number of topics, TOLOnews reported.

Takal tweeted that Muttaqi will speak about lifting sanctions and being removed from blacklists, freeing Afghanistan's bank reserves, and putting an end to airspace violations. Girls and women have been prohibited from enrolling in secondary education in Afghanistan since August 2021.

Since last December, de facto authorities have prohibited women from enrolling in universities. The girls have been denied access to their basic human rights amid a terrible humanitarian crisis for almost two years, despite the Taliban government's assurances that it will only be temporary. (ANI)

