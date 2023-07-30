Left Menu

Palestinian Authority, Hamas hold ‘Unity Talks’ in Turkey

Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh held a joint meeting in Ankara this week.

ANI | Updated: 30-07-2023 08:59 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 08:59 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Jerusalem [Israel], July 30 (ANI/TPS): Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh held a joint meeting in Ankara this week. Abbas and Haniyeh met together with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan behind closed doors, according to the Turkish leader's office.

Palestinian media said the talks aimed to forge unity between Abbas's Fatah faction, which predominately rules in Palestinian-controlled areas of Judea and Samaria, and the Gaza Strip-based terrorist group. Erdogan said that ongoing divisions among the Palestinian leadership were playing into the hands of those "who want to undermine peace."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to travel to Turkey on July 28, in the first visit to Ankara by an Israeli premier since 2008. However, the trip was postponed after he underwent surgery to implant a cardiac pacemaker. Since violently seizing control of the Gaza Strip from the P.A. in 2007, Hamas and Fatah have been locked in a Palestinian version of a cold war. The P.A.—with the quiet support of Israel, the U.S. and other allies—has worked to root out any attempts by Hamas to undermine or overthrow its control in the disputed territories of Judea and Samaria.

At the same time, Hamas, which has survived a maritime blockade, international isolation, multiple wars with Israel and pressure from other Islamic terrorist groups in Gaza, has continued to see itself as the sole leader of the Palestinian cause with the goal of destroying Israel. There have been numerous attempts at reconciliation by the Palestinian factions, most notably in 2014 when they formed a unity government that soon unravelled amid disputes over governance. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

