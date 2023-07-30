Left Menu

Pak: Ruling coalition comes under fire over 'draconian laws', citizens voice concern

People in Pakistan have raised concerns over the ruling coalition's 'draconian laws' as they reflect on how such strict actions by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) restrict civil liberties and free speech, according to Dawn.

  Pakistan

People in Pakistan have raised concerns over the ruling coalition's 'draconian laws' as they reflect on how such strict actions by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) restrict civil liberties and free speech, according to Dawn. The Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act, 2023, which gives the Act expanded powers, including "unauthorised" disclosure, cyber crimes, and defamation for anybody subject to the Act, is one of the laws that, according to them, has caused great worry.

The action has effectively silenced dissenting and opposing voices by fueling worry about the civilians who are being tried in military courts under the Army Act. The restrictive rules approved by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) administration are found to be an 'issue of concern' by the Aurat March Lahore leaders.

The delegates of Aurat March voiced worry over the adoption of revisions to the Elections Act of 2017, which significantly increased the caretaker government's authority to make decisions affecting the "economic interests of Pakistan," according to a statement released by Aurat March Lahore, according to Dawn. They claimed that the caretaker government's expansive power created concerns about accountability and transparency.

Additionally, the E-Safety Bill 2023 and the Personal Data Protection Bill 2023, which seek to tighten the government's control over data and social media, have received approval from the Cabinet. The statement claims that these bills could have significant effects on the security and privacy of individuals' personal information as well as potential repercussions for businesses during a difficult economic time, Dawn reported.

The Aurat March Lahore has urged all citizens to band together and express their outrage at these oppressive laws in light of these recent happenings. They worry that the passing of this legislation coincides with a lack of a free and fair electoral process in the near future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

