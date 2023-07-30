Left Menu

Fire destroys government school in Pakistan’s Khwazakhela tehsil

However, no damage to human life was reported as the school was closed for summer vacation.

Fire destroys government school in Pakistan’s Khwazakhela tehsil
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Pakistan
  • Pakistan

A huge fire on Friday destroyed the government high school in Pakistan's Khwazakhela tehsil, Dawn reported. Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

However, no damage to human life was reported as the school was closed for summer vacation. The School guard Imran Khan told reporters that the fire started due to a short circuit in UPS batteries in offices and destroyed records, furniture, computers and other goods.

He said no one was hurt in the incident as students and staff members were away due to summer break. Residents, however, contested the claim and said there was a high likelihood of UPS batteries being out of charge due to the prolonged power suspension.

They insisted that the school guard was not present on the premises as the fire broke out, so they suspected the involvement of "mischievous elements" in it. The residents also said both TMA and Rescue 1122 personnel reached the school quite late despite being informed about the fire "on time."

Mazhar Azad told Dawn that the fire gutted around nine rooms along with veranda and offices destroying desks, chairs, fans, cupboards and other goods. He said the people couldn't learn about the fire as the school stood away from residential areas.

The residents called for an immediate investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire and warned that if authorities didn't meet the demand, they would stage street protests. They said the school had both boy and girl students catering to the population of around five villages.

They further demanded immediate rehabilitation of the school and the provision of goods to the schools to ensure that students don't suffer any learning losses. When contacted, deputy district education officer Fazal Khaliq said he visited the school shortly after learning about the fire.

"I conducted an initial inquiry and formed a team to ascertain the cause of the fire," he said, as per Dawn. He said it was the responsibility of the communication and works department to assess damage. (ANI)

