Left Menu

Pakistan: PTI forms commission to probe senators’ role in approving Army Act Amendment Bill

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday formed a one-member commission to investigate the role of its senators in approving the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which proposes up to 5 years of imprisonment for anyone, who discloses sensitive information pertaining to military or maligns the armed forces in any way, The News International newspaper reported.

ANI | Updated: 30-07-2023 10:29 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 10:29 IST
Pakistan: PTI forms commission to probe senators’ role in approving Army Act Amendment Bill
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday formed a one-member commission to investigate the role of its senators in approving the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which proposes up to 5 years of imprisonment for anyone, who discloses sensitive information pertaining to military or maligns the armed forces in any way, The News International newspaper reported. The News International is an English-language newspaper in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Senate on July 27 approved the Bill to amend the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, seeking stern action against those who disclose sensitive information about the country's security or the armed forces, with a majority vote. The development came after PTI's core committee meeting held with party chief Imran Khan as the chair on Saturday.

Further, as per The News International, the core committee meeting decided to take disciplinary action against those lawmakers "found guilty of deviating from the party policy in connection with the approval of the Army Act in the Senate", read the statement issued by the PTI. The former ruling party announced on Twitter that the one-member commission, led by Senator Shibli Faraz, will launch its probe immediately into the role of PTI's senators in approving the Bill and will present its recommendations to the party chairman.

The statement added that in light of the recommendations of the commission, disciplinary action will be taken against those found guilty of deviating from the party line. Matters related to the prevailing political situation in the country, preparations for the next general elections, the party's political strategy, and other issues were also discussed in the core committee meeting.

Moved by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, the Bill titled, 'Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act, 2023', stated those who disclose information against the interests of the country or the Pakistan Army will be dealt with under the Official Secrets Act and the Army Act. The bill read, "If any person, who is or has been subject to this Act, discloses or causes to be disclosed any information, acquired in an official capacity, which is or may be prejudicial to the security and interest of Pakistan or the Armed Forces of Pakistan, shall be guilty of an offence, and on conviction by the court constituted under this Act, be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
2
The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Ran...

 India
3
Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science,...

 India
4
Pakistan: Gas crunch affects urea production, agriculture sector at risk

Pakistan: Gas crunch affects urea production, agriculture sector at risk

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023