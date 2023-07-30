Left Menu

UAE participates in Conference of Arab Network for National Human Rights Institutions in Cairo

30-07-2023
  Egypt

Cairo [Egypt], July 30 (ANI/WAM): The UAE is participating in the 20th Conference of the Arab Network for National Human Rights Institutions (ANNHRI) and its general assembly, which began in the Egyptian capital Cairo yesterday, under the title: "National Human Rights Institutions Established in Accordance with the Paris Principles: Roles and Challenges, Visions and Aspiration''. Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI), led the UAE delegation to the events.

During the opening session, Egypt took over the rotating presidency of the ANNHRI. Ambassador Moushira Khattab, President of the National Council of Human Rights (NCHR), took over the presidency of ANNHRI from Ahmed Salem, former chairman of the network. Maqsoud Kruse underscored the NHRI's participation in the Cairo meetings which coincide with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the 30th anniversary of the launch of the Paris Principles.

He said the conference would discuss a wide range of issues related to the promotion of human rights concepts and protection in Arab countries. ''We are also engaging in this conference as an observer, a status which allows us to get knowledge and follow up what will be discussed according to the main agenda of mutual interest between member countries,'' he told the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The two-day conference aims to discuss the best practices and lessons learned as well as the most important challenges facing national human rights institutions. The conference seeks to identify priorities and needs in this regard and strengthen the role of international and regional networks and organizations to support national human rights institutions. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

