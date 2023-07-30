Left Menu

Three injured in shooting in Dutch city Rotterdam, 3 suspects held

Several shots were fired for the second time at the Summer Carnival in the centre of Rotterdam. According to police, three persons were injured and officers also fired a number of bullets. Three people have been apprehended as suspects, reported Nu.nl.

ANI | Updated: 30-07-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 16:44 IST
Three injured in shooting in Dutch city Rotterdam, 3 suspects held
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Several shots were fired for the second time at the Summer Carnival in the centre of Rotterdam. According to police, three persons were injured and officers also fired a number of bullets. Three people have been apprehended as suspects, reported Nu.nl. The police arrived only to find that one of the victims had been shot in the incident on Saturday evening. Officers then opened fire on the suspect. The victim and the perpetrator were both transported to the hospital, as per Nu.nl, a Dutch online newspaper.

According to a police spokesperson, the third victim is a woman who collapsed while fleeing. As a precaution, she was rushed to the hospital. The shooting took place in the evening near the Bijenkorf. The Coolsingel Summer Carnival parade had already ended at that point. There were still stages where music could be heard, according to Nu.nl.

Several explosions were heard, and many people fled in fear. Peace soon returned after that. Three people have been arrested, including the victim and the attacker. A third suspect was apprehended shortly after. He is suspected of being involved in the event.

A shooting also took place on the Coolsingel in the afternoon. That was near Bourse. Nobody was hurt in the shooting. The perpetrator has fled, Nu.nl reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
2
The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Ran...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
4
Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science,...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023