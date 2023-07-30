Pakistan People's Party faces 'internal' opposition over dissolution of assemblies: Report

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has been facing 'opposition' from its party leaders over the dissolution of assemblies, Pakistan-based ARY News reported citing sources. Notably, the term of national, Sindh and Balochistan assemblies is due to expire in August. Earlier, it was reported that PPP agreed on the early dissolution of the national and Sindh Assemblies, according to ARY News report. However, senior PPP leaders are against the decision and have called on the party leadership to reconsider their move.

Sources aware of the development said the delay in elections will cause damage to the PPP. According to sources, the completion of the tenure of assemblies will strengthen democracy. Sources further said that the senior PPP leaders have urged the party leaders to take maximum advantage of the party's increasing popularity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported. According to sources, PPP leaders said, "PTI is under immense pressure and timely election can benefit the party." According to PPP leaders, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) wants to 'delay' the election due to no support from the masses, as per the ARY News report.

Earlier, PPP expressed reservations over the statement regarding a delay in general elections. In a statement, PPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar said his party was against 'any delay' in the general elections. He further said that statements of some political parties indicate they want the postponement of elections. On July 11, Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government's key coalition partner Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) proposed to dissolve the national and all the provincial assemblies on August 8, as it completed the five-year constitutional term next month, Geo News reported.

Pakistan's Minister for Commerce and Investments Naveed Qamar said, "PPP has suggested the government dissolve all assemblies on August 8. He made the remarks while speaking to reporters in the Parliament House. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar categorically stated that there would be no extension in the term of the National Assembly. Speaking to reporters, Azam Nazeer Tarar said that they were committed to holding free and fair general elections.

He said, "There are many minor flaws in the Election Act," adding that a parliamentary committee was reviewing the proposal of the Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen), Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development (Pildat) and different political parties, reported Geo news. He committed to making public the recommendations of the parliamentary body. (ANI)

