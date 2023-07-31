US: Five injured in shooting at Michigan shopping centre

At least five people were shot early Sunday morning in Michigan, CNN reported citing the officials. The incident happened at a shopping centre parking lot in Lansing, Michigan at around 1 am (local time).

The ages of the victims ranged from 16 to 26 years. Among the victims, two were in critical condition and were taken to hospital, CNN reported citing a statement from the Lansing Police Department. The officers arrived at the scene to find a large group, and asked for help from other agencies, the news release said.

Some people have been detained and firearms have also been recovered, however, no arrests have been made, the local police said. The incident is among 418 mass shootings that have occurred so far this year in the United States, CNN reported citing the Gun Violence Archive.

The organization defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four victims are shot, not including the shooter. (ANI)

