UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

Ahmed Obaid Al Dhaheri, Head of the ERC Delegation in Chad, said the UAE humanitarian actors would scale up their efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese refugees due to the current situation in the country.

31-07-2023
  • Chad

Amdjarass [Chad], July 31 (ANI/WAM): An Emirati humanitarian delegation, led by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation (Zayed CHF) and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation (KF), continued to distributing food parcels to Sudanese refugees and the local community in the city of Amdjarass, Chad, in coordination with the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Ahmed Obaid Al Dhaheri, Head of the ERC Delegation in Chad, said the UAE humanitarian actors would scale up their efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese refugees due to the current situation in the country.

The Emirati humanitarian team currently in Amdjarass is assessing the needs of Sudanese refugees and the local community, through field visits and closely observing their living conditions, to provide for their essential requirements, he added. Al Dhaheri said that the humanitarian team will coordinate with the local relief agencies in order to deliver food parcels to the largest number of beneficiaries. (ANI/WAM)

