Pak: 20 fall ill after consuming toxic meal at funeral in Jarranwala

Approximately 20 people began vomiting after the meal, and seven of them lost consciousness and had to be sent to the Jarranwala Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

ANI | Updated: 31-07-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 19:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
At least 20 people suffered from food poisoning after eating at a funeral on Sunday at Jarranwala's Chak 283 RB, with seven of them falling unconscious, Dawn reported. Many people had arrived to attend a funeral where food was offered, according to representatives of Rescue 1122.

Approximately 20 people began vomiting after the meal, and seven of them lost consciousness and had to be sent to the Jarranwala Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, as per Dawn. A Rescue 1122 team that was dispatched to the site administered first aid to the others.

The flour used to make rotis also became toxic, according to local police, who believe that as the wheat was being ground, some poisonous material got mixed in with it, Dawn reported. Meanwhile, in another horrific incident reported from 55 kilometres away from Rahim Yar Khan, a city in the Punjab province, an eighty-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a person in Basti Din Muhammad, in Moza Galore Massu Khan.

On July 29, a resident reported to the police that his family had left the house to participate in a Muharram procession, leaving him with his mother at home. He heard his mother's cries when she went to his father's nearby home to wash clothes. Along with two witnesses, he found that the culprit was molesting her in a fodder crop together.

The suspect ran away when he saw them. A case was registered under section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code against the suspect. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

