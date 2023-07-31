Left Menu

Malawi delegation's visit to Parliament: Lok Sabha Speaker says bilateral parliamentary dialogue will strengthen India's multifaceted cooperation with African country

Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla with Catherine Gotani Hara, Speaker of the National Assembly of Malawi, and her delegation
New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI) Welcoming the Malawi delegation in Parliament on Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said such bilateral parliamentary dialogue will strengthen India's multifaceted cooperation with the African country. The visiting Malawi delegation was led by Catherine Gotani Hara, Speaker of the National Assembly of Malawi.

Observing that India and Malawi enjoy cordial and friendly relations, Birla recalled that bilateral relations between the two countries have taken a new direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Malawi President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera. Lauding the peaceful transfer of power following the June 2020 presidential elections in Malawi, the Speaker hoped that it would strengthen constitutional bodies within Malawi.

The Speaker also noted that the two Parliaments represent the expectations and aspirations of their citizens, and mentioned that realizing the expectations of a new India, India has constructed a new building of its Parliament. Emphasizing developing multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries, he said that "we should encourage more and more discussion and dialogue between the two Parliaments."

In this regard, he said that the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) of the Parliament of India organizes capacity-building programs for the Parliaments of democratic countries. He offered to organize such events for Malawi parliamentarians and officials. Birla also noted that India's trade ties with Malawi are progressing. In this context, he suggested that both countries have to make efforts in other areas for bilateral cooperation. He expressed happiness that India is one of the largest investors in Malawi with an investment of USD 500 million.

Assuring India's support for Malawi's economic development, Birla stressed the need to encourage trade in agricultural products, especially cotton products. Expressing condolences on behalf of the Parliament, Government and people of India on the devastation caused by Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, Birla said that India stands firmly with Malawi in this hour of crisis. In this context, both the Speakers expressed the view that India and Malawi should share information on best practices and strategies in disaster management. (ANI)

