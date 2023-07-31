UAE: Penguin Random House enters publishing agreement with Kalimat

Sharjah [UAE], July 31 (ANI/WAM): The Penguin Random House and the Kalimat Group, a prominent publisher of Arabic books, have announced a new strategic publishing partnership to increase the range of titles available in international markets and bring more Arabic literature to readers everywhere. This partnership brings these publishing houses together with a shared passion for discovering voices and promoting diversity in literature.

The partnership will initially focus on publishing fiction from their extensive rosters of authors, bringing readers a diverse range of books and promoting the discoverability and reach of these books and authors. Under the agreement, Penguin Random House through its division in India will translate a range of Arabic literary works by Kalimat Group into English and bring them to worldwide markets. Additionally, Kalimat Group will translate a selection of titles from the Penguin Random House catalogues in and South East Asia into Arabic, making them available to Arabic readers everywhere.

In an ever-evolving publishing ecosystem, this partnership will leverage the strengths of these companies through resources and functions such as editorial, distribution networks, and marketing. It represents a significant development for the publishing industry, as these publishing houses share a commitment to strengthening the publishing ecosystem, promoting diversity and inclusivity, and providing readers with wider book choices. Kalimat Group Founder and CEO, and Immediate Past President of the International Publishers Association (IPA), Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said, 'We're thrilled to enter a partnership with one of the biggest names in the world of publishing at a time of increasing appetite for Arabic works and translations. Working together we can find new audiences, increase the reach of our authors and enrich the international publishing landscape, which is to the benefit of readers in many markets.'

Commenting on the new partnership, Gaurav Shrinagesh, CEO, Penguin Random House India and SEA, said, 'Kalimat Group has achieved unprecedented success under the formidable vision, guidance, and leadership of Sheikha Bodour. 'We are delighted to partner with them as we have long admired the publishing programme they have created, one we will continue to build on together. With this collaboration, we are excited to bring new experiences to our readers and widen the scope of translated literature. Literature cannot survive in solitude, and its growth depends on transcending borders set by geography and languages.' (ANI/WAM)

