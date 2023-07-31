Kremlin 'very closely' monitoring situation in Niger, calls for restoration of rule of law 

Russian Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday said that the Kremlin is seriously concerned about the situation in Niger and called for prompt restoration of the rule of law and order in the country, Russian news agency TASS reported. Peskov said that Kremlin is monitoring the situation in Niger very closely. He further said that what was happening in Niger was of serious concern to all participants in the Russia-Africa summit held in St Petersburg, according to TASS.

Dmitry Peskov said, "We are monitoring it (the situation in Niger) very closely, especially in the context of the fact that over the past week we have actually been very closely involved in African affairs together with the Africans. Of course, what is happening there is of serious concern." Peskov said that Russia backs restraint on all sides which would help avoid casualties. He said that Russia wants Niger to restore constitutional order at the earliest, TASS reported.

Peskov said, "We are in favour of the prompt restoration of the rule of law in the country. We are in favour of restraint on all sides, which would help avoid casualties. Of course, we want Niger to restore constitutional order as soon as possible and to continue to work for coping with the enormous tasks that face that country on the way of its development," according to TASS. He noted that the Kremlin's assessment of the situation in Niger and PMC Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin's remarks about "what is happening in that country should not be put in the same semantic row," according to TASS.

On Wednesday, the rebels on national television announced the ousting of Niger President Mohamed Bazoum, the closure of the country's borders, a curfew, the suspension of the constitution, and a ban on the activities of political parties, TASS reported. On Thursday, the Nigerien army command said it was supporting the seizure in a bid to thwart bloodshed. The military's statement also warned against foreign military intervention, which it said "risks having disastrous and uncontrolled consequences", CNN reported.

In a statement released on Twitter, Niger's army command said it had to "preserve the physical integrity of the president of the republic and his family," and "avoid a deadly confrontation… that could create a bloodbath and affect the security of the population, according to CNN. It further said that any foreign military intervention "risks having disastrous and uncontrolled consequences." Following the military coup that sparked international condemnation, Abdourahamane Tiani, a Niger general, declared himself as the country's new leader, by appearing on national television, CNN reported.

Tiani appeared on Tele Sahel with a banner identifying him as "President of the national council for the Preservation of the Homeland." The appearance comes a day after the West African country's military endorsed the leaders responsible for toppling Niger President Mohamed Bazoum's government. (ANI)

