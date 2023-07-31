Myanmar junta extends state of emergency by another six months 

Members of Myanmar’s National Defence and Security Council (NDSC) on Monday decided to extend the state of emergency in the country and the term of the junta led by Min Aung Hlaing for another six months, Myanmar Now reported citing an announcement broadcast by state-run media. The decision was taken during Myanmar’s National Defence and Security Council (NDSC) meeting in Naypyidaw on Monday. As the term of the Myanmar junta led by Min Aung Hlaing expired on Monday, the junta chief presented a report to council members sharing details regarding two-and-half years of military rule as is needed by the army-drafted 2008 Constitution. He stressed that there was still “unrest” in Myanmar.

Notably, the Myanmar military declared a year-long state of emergency when it seized power. Since then, the state of emergency has been extended three times, each for six months, with Monday's extension marking the fourth, Myanmar Now reported. The military-drafted constitution permits only two six-month extensions and it requires authorities to hold elections within six months of a state of emergency being lifted. On July 14, during his meeting with senior officials, Coup leader Min Aung Hlaing indicated that he might further extend a state of emergency and delay promised elections, Myanmar Now reported.

According to the military-drafted Constitution, the NDSC body is prescribed to include the president, two vice presidents, two house speakers, the commander-in-chief and his deputy, and the ministers of foreign affairs, defence, home affairs and border affairs. Following the coup, Vice President Myint Swe was appointed Myanmar's acting President and leads the NDSC. On Monday, Myint Swe announced the continuation of the state of emergency in Myanmar for a further six months and transferred the power to military chief Min Aung Hlaing. He said that the detailed statement by the NDSC will be issued later, according to Myanmar Now report.

Another Vice President Henry Van Thio has not been in the public eye since the army’s seizure of power. Citing "health issues," he did not attend three previous NDSC meetings, Myanmar Now reported. Henry Van Thio reportedly attended the meeting on Monday and was seen sitting next to Lower House speaker T Khun Myat in video footage of the event. In November 2020, the National League for Democracy (NLD) secured victory in Myanmar's parliamentary elections. However, less than three months later, the Myanmar military carried out a coup and imprisoned Aung San Suu Kyi. Currently, she is serving a prison sentence which totals 33 years. (ANI)

