Taliban calls for removal of sanctions in meeting with US

The Taliban-appointed acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, in a meeting with US officials in Doha stressed the need for the removal of sanctions, said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, TOLO News reported.

ANI | Updated: 01-08-2023 09:33 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 09:33 IST
Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. Image Credit: ANI
TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

Mujahid told TOLO News that Muttaqi also urged the US not to create obstacles for Afghanistan's economic development. He said, "The obstacles should not be created ahead of Afghanistan's development. The sanctions on the banks should be removed and the Afghans should be allowed to take actions that improve the country. There was discussion with the Qatari side as well."

Muttaqi on Saturday left Kabul for Qatar to meet with the US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West and the US special envoy for Afghan women, girls, and human rights Rina Amiri. The Taliban-appointed spokesman for Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, said on Twitter the delegation, which was led by Muttaqi and comprised of representatives from Da Afghanistan Bank and Finance Ministry as well as officials from the Afghan embassy in Doha, met with the US special envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West and his 15-member delegation in Doha over the past two days, reported TOLO News.

Balkhi added that the issues of trust-building and practical actions in this regard, blacklists and the removal of sanctions, the release of Afghan assets, continuance of economic stability of Afghanistan, counter-narcotics and human rights were discussed. (ANI)

