Pakistan: Censor Board to take decision on screening of 'Barbie' movie in Punjab 

Pakistan's Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed the Punjab Film Censor Board to take a decision about the exhibition of the Hollywood film Barbie in the province on Tuesday, reported the Dawn news.

Punjab Government on Monday said, "All censor board members [should] conduct a thorough review of the movie Barbie on Tuesday after which a decision will be made regarding its permission for screening in Punjab." As per the report by Dawn News, the Naqvi administration had banned Barbie, though the Punjab Film Censor Board had issued a no-objection certificate. The movie's debut began in parts of Asia, including Pakistan, on July 21. However, it was halted in theatres across Punjab for containing 'objectionable content'.

The publication informed that according to provincial Information Secretary Ali Nawaz Malik, the Punjab Film Censor Board had given the certificate to screen the movie but the government had stopped it on public complaints. However, the film is being screened in other provinces. (ANI)

