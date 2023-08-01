Left Menu

Pakistan: Censor Board to take decision on screening of 'Barbie' movie in Punjab 

Punjab Government on Monday said, “All censor board members [should] conduct a thorough review of the movie Barbie on Tuesday after which a decision will be made regarding its permission for screening in Punjab.”

ANI | Punjab Government On Monday Said, “All Censor Board Members | Updated: 01-08-2023 17:19 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 17:19 IST
Margot Robbie (Image Credit: Twitter/@barbiethemovie). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan's Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed the Punjab Film Censor Board to take a decision about the exhibition of the Hollywood film Barbie in the province on Tuesday, reported the Dawn news. Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper that was launched in British India in 1941. It is the largest English newspaper in Pakistan and also serves as the country's newspaper of record.

Punjab Government on Monday said, "All censor board members [should] conduct a thorough review of the movie Barbie on Tuesday after which a decision will be made regarding its permission for screening in Punjab." As per the report by Dawn News, the Naqvi administration had banned Barbie, though the Punjab Film Censor Board had issued a no-objection certificate. The movie's debut began in parts of Asia, including Pakistan, on July 21. However, it was halted in theatres across Punjab for containing 'objectionable content'.

The publication informed that according to provincial Information Secretary Ali Nawaz Malik, the Punjab Film Censor Board had given the certificate to screen the movie but the government had stopped it on public complaints. However, the film is being screened in other provinces. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

