Nepal warn citizens against recruitment by foreign forces in war-torn countries

Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday evening issued a statement urging citizens not to go for recruitment by foreign forces in war-torn countries. In the statement, the Ministry mentioned that its attention has been drawn to news reports about Nepali citizens being recruited by foreign forces in war-torn countries.

"The government does not have a policy to allow Nepali citizens to join foreign armies except for some friendly countries that have been recruiting Nepali citizens into their national armies under the traditional agreement regarding the recruitment of Nepali citizens in foreign armies," the statement stated. Nepal has a long tradition of sending its youths to serve as soldiers for the British and Indians through formal channels.

"Therefore, everyone is requested not to go for security-related work in war-torn countries on the basis of false information," further added the statement. The ministry also urged everyone to be aware of the risks involved in such activities and the difficulties in conducting rescue.

Nepal does not have any other bilateral agreements to send its youths to serve in foreign militaries. Notably, Nepal is the second largest troops-contributing country for the United Nations Peacekeeping Forces all around the world. But Nepal does not send its military to non-UN missions. The statement from the Ministry came months after media reports about the recruitment drive in Russian forces despite the ongoing Ukraine-Russia tension.

Nepali citizens especially the students who are in Russia and former Soviet Union Countries are fighting from the Russian side after being promised a large sum of money and added benefits. Recently, evidence has emerged of Nepali youths joining Russian forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in September last year reducing the duration of military service required for a foreign soldier serving in the Russian military to apply for Russian citizenship.

According to the decree, which was passed into law in May, a foreign contract soldier and his family members can apply for Russian citizenship after one year of service compared to the previous three. On May 16, Russian authorities made it easy to access Russian citizenship after one year of military service in Russia. It is reported that since then, hundreds of Nepali youths have joined Russian forces as contract soldiers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)