Left Menu

UAE sends ship carrying 250 tonnes of aid to Ukraine

The UAE on Monday dispatched a ship carrying 250 tonnes of relief aid to support those affected by the crisis in Ukraine, as part of its ongoing humanitarian efforts to ease the suffering of Ukrainians.

ANI | Updated: 01-08-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 23:19 IST
UAE sends ship carrying 250 tonnes of aid to Ukraine
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 1 (ANI/WAM): The UAE on Monday dispatched a ship carrying 250 tonnes of relief aid to support those affected by the crisis in Ukraine, as part of its ongoing humanitarian efforts to ease the suffering of Ukrainians. The aid shipment, which includes personal supplies, lighting equipment and blankets, will arrive in Poland and Romania by sea before being transported into Ukraine.

The Office of International Affairs, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is currently preparing another batch comprising school supplies, including computers for students and other school supplies. Since the crisis began, the UAE has provided urgent relief supplies to those affected in Ukraine, including the announcement of a US$100 million donation to support Ukrainian civilians in October 2022.

The UAE also established an air bridge, sending 11 aircraft carrying some 550 tonnes of relief, food and medical supplies, 2,520 electric generators and six ambulances to civilians inside Ukraine, including two aircraft sent by the International Humanitarian City in Dubai. This is in addition to dispatching relief aircraft to support Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring countries, such as Poland, Moldova and Bulgaria. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; J&J shares on track for biggest daily drop in 3 years on talc setback and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
3
Man killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, third death in Haryana violence

Man killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, third death in Haryana violence

 India
4
Indian Icon Awards 2023 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP In Association with GCCR at Hotel Vivanta Dwarka, New Delhi

Indian Icon Awards 2023 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP In Associa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023